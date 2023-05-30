Home » After the administrative blow Elly Schlein is back under attack in the Pd
Business

After the administrative blow Elly Schlein is back under attack in the Pd

by admin
After the administrative blow Elly Schlein is back under attack in the Pd

Elly Schlein under attack in the Pd

“Now what happens?” they wonder in Largo del Nazareno after the catastrophic result of the local elections. Vicenza snatched by a handful of votes from the right, for the rest it’s a coat, a 6-1 tennis player that can’t fail to have consequences. The Democratic Party is in turmoil and the fronds, the thousand souls that populate this party since its foundation, are ready to strike against Elly Schlein. Who, as secretary, hasn’t had much luck for the moment. Since 12 March 2023, the date on which the Dem deputy defeated Stefano Bonaccini in the party primaries, there have been only positives for Swiss politics the polls that showed his party slowly but progressively approaching Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy.

If some discontent was already brewing in Largo del Nazareno, with the departure of some exponents (last in chronological order Enrico Borghi) towards the Third Pole, now the situation is heating up. Lorenzo Guerini, Dario Nardella, Michele Emiliano: there are many of the party’s big names who have not digested the secretary’s choices. Starting from the change of group leaders in the House and Senate, passing through a communication very focused on issues such as LGBT and migrant rights and less on the economy and finance, to conclude with interviews with Vogue and controversies on various color schemes.

In short, there is a crisis again: Schlein has ended up under friendly fire. The “pizzini” follow one another in which she is defined now as resentful, now naughty, now vindictive. Clearly messages sent by the various fronds to make it clear to the secretary that the honeymoon – if it ever took place – is already over. Be careful, Honorable Member: you have recently celebrated your 38th birthday, but you do not allow your party colleagues… to have a party.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Real estate, high prices and skyrocketing rates: nose-dive...

Zhongtai Securities: In June, the market as a...

SBB app down: Travel allowed for free

Intesa Sanpaolo and Piva Group: agreement for tax...

Parliament wants wage caps for chief wages

Ping An Securities: Cost pressure eases mass product...

London wants to reopen bonus caps for bankers

Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the...

1.1 million policyholders have already switched

Behind the largest syndicated loan of Sun Hung...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy