After the HR manager left: These managers run Adidas

Adidas CEO Björn Gulden and outgoing Human Resources Director Amanda Rajkumar. Adidas/Getty Images

Björn Gulden has been CEO of the sporting goods manufacturer and Dax company Adidas since January 2023.

Gulden followed Karsper Rorsted. Although this increased the company’s share price, it left it in a crisis.

Now the head of HR has left the sporting goods manufacturer as the third board member.

When longtime Puma boss Björn Gulden switched to local competitor Adidas at the turn of the year, it made headlines. This is not least due to the fact that the brothers who founded the two sporting goods manufacturers, Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, are said to have fought to the death and hated them until the end of their lives. To date, the two companies are direct competitors.

Not only did Gulden’s move make headlines, but also his personnel policy. In the almost six months of his tenure, Gulden has already replaced or let go of several board members.

HR manager leaves the company

