meets an 8-year-old girl in the Kremlin, hugs and flowers for her and her family – Corriere TV

The little girl had cried for not being able to meet him during her visit to Dagestan

After the Prigozhin mutiny, Russian President Putin continues theoffensive media coverage to prove extremely popular. In two videos broadcast by Russian state TV, Putin is seen in the Kremlin receiving an eight-year-old girl who had cried for not being able to meet him during his visit to Dagestan. Putin welcomed the little girl and her family with flowers and handshakes. Then with the little girl he made a phone call to the Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov managing to obtain 55 million euros in funds for Dagestan. (LaPresse)

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023, 09:37 am

