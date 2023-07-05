How long you need to brush your teeth to avoid damage related to tartar and bacterial proliferation

Dental care is essential for the well-being of the entire mouth. How long should you brush your teeth before brushing?

Brushing your teeth regularly is essential to keep them healthy and strong. Mouth care has the same importance that we reserve for the rest of the body, especially if we want to avoid unpleasant encounters with the dentist. We are well aware that microbes and bacteria accumulate inside during the day and night, especially after meals. But how long should you brush your teeth to avoid risks?

Maybe we’ve all wondered, but it’s a doubt that many still have. There are those who have asked their dentist and those who, on the other hand, have given themselves time alone, convinced that they are doing the right thing. Precisely because bacteria proliferate inside the mouth, becoming a serious problem that leads to the formation of tartar, plaque and the like, it is however necessary pay close attention to brushing your teeth the right way and for the right amount of time.

Brushing your teeth: how long to brush them? How to avoid risks

From an early age we were taught what was the right movement, how much toothpaste to use, how to use dental floss and sometimes mouthwash for complete and deep hygiene. However, we haven’t always been told how long it takes to actually brush your teeth to be sure you’ve done a good job.

How long to brush your teeth to be sure you have done a good job (tantasalute.it)

Well, according to experts, the ideal time would be about two minutes. Obviously, we are not asked to go to the bathroom with the stopwatch in hand, but we are provided with a simple indication to avoid doing things in a hurry, in a “snarky” way.

Some think that the strength and energy used is more important than the time spent brushing. It’s not like that at all, actually. If we become too aggressive with the toothbrush, we risk irritating the gumsscratch them and, consequently, cause serious damage to our mouth.

The right way to proceed, therefore, is to brush calmly and carefully, taking care to reach every corner, both at the top and bottom. Remember that teeth have different shapes and sizes and, for this reason, each one needs special attention. Finally, we also remember to choose a toothbrush that suits our needs and the size of the mouth, the sensitivity of the gums and so on.

