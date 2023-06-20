The worst snacks that can exist can be found at the supermarket

The supermarket is a place full of temptations, with shelves overflowing with delicious sweets and snacks. But which are the worst that you can find in the supermarket? Below, the list of the most harmful snacks.

Snack (Foto da Canva) – Inran.it

Many of these snacks are characterized by a high content of added sugars, saturated fats, additives and preservatives. Eating them regularly can contribute to health problems like obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The worst snacks in the supermarket: the ranking

Snacks (Photo from Canva) – Inran.it

Is critical read nutritional labels carefully and make informed choices when it comes to snacks and snacks. Opting for healthier alternatives like fresh fruit, vegetable smoothies, or homemade granola bars can be a great option to satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health.

The list of the worst snacks available in the supermarket can serve as a guide to make more informed choices while shopping. However, it is important to remember that a snack eaten occasionally does not compromise health, but it is the frequency and quantity that make the difference.

For a healthier snack, it’s wise to look for alternatives that are rich in nutrients and less loaded with sugar and saturated fat. For example, you might opt ​​for fresh fruit, such as apples or bananas, which are high in fiber and vitamins. Other options might be Greek yogurt with nuts, a homemade granola bar, or a slice of whole-grain bread with peanut butter.

Read nutrition labels

Chips (Photo from Canva) – Inran.it

Also, it matters pay attention to the size of the portions. While a snack may appear relatively healthy based on the nutritional information, if consumed in large quantities, it can still have a negative impact on your health.

Another useful strategy is to prepare your own snacks at home. In this way you have complete control of the ingredients used and you can avoid the additives and preservatives present in packaged snacks. There are many easy and healthy recipes for making muffins, cookies, or granola bars at home, using more nutritious ingredients like whole-wheat flours, nuts, seeds, and natural sweeteners like maple syrup or honey.

When it comes to diet and nutrition, it is essential to evaluate your individual needs and preferences and make balanced choices. Selecting healthier snacks or preparing them at home can help maintain a healthy lifestyle without giving up the taste and satisfaction of a sweet break. Below, the complete list of the worst brands.

COOP SUGAR CROISSANTS – Score 47 DOLCIANDO (EUROSPIN) CROISSANT WITH SUGAR GRAINS – Score 47 MOTTA BUONDÌ CLASSICO – Score 45 ESSELUNGA BRAIDS WITH SUGAR GRAINS – Score 44 CARREFOUR WHOLEMEAL CROISSANTS HONEY – Score 43 CHOCOLATE – Score 43 COOP SUGAR BREADS – Score 43 CARREFOUR CROISSANT WITH CUSTARD CREAM – Score 42 COOP CROISSANT WITH CUSTARD CREAM FILLING – Score 42 FIBREXTRA SIZE HONEY CROISSANT – Score 41 MULINO BIANCO RIBBONS CHOCOLATE – Score 41 BAULI BUON ESSERE WHOLEMEAL CROISSANT – Score 40 BAULI THE CROISSANT I CLASSICS – Score 40 COOP CROISSANT WITH CHOCOLATE FILLING – Score 40 COOP CROISSANT WITH APRICOT FILLING – Score 40 PRIVATE SIZE CHOCOLATE CROISSANT – Score 40 MULINO BIANCO WHOLEMEAL CROISSANTS – Score 40 NASTRECCE (LIDL) WHOLEMEAL CROISSANT WITH INTEGRAL FLOUR GRALE – Score 39 MISURA FIBREXTRA WHOLEMEAL CROISSANTS ORANGE CARROT AND PUMPKIN – Score 38 MISURA PRIVOLAT APRICOT CROISSANTS – Score 38 MOTTA BUONDÌ WITH APRICOT – Score 38 MULINO BIANCO CROISSANTS – Score 38 MULINO BIANCO WHOLEMEAL CROISSANTS WITH RED FRUITS – Score 38 CONAD CORN 100 KG OF PUFF PASTRY CLASSIC – Score 37 ORSOBIANCO CONFECTIONERY CROISSANT APRICOT – Score 38 BAULI BUON ESSERE 5 CEREAL BRAID WITH CANE SUGAR – Score 36 BAULI CROISSANT WITH CHERRY – Score 36 MULINO BIANCO CROISSANTS WITH CHOCOLATE – Score 36 MULINO BIANCO WHOLEMEAL RIBBONS – Score 3 6 MULINO BIANCO WITHOUT ADDED SUGAR CROISSANTS – Score 36 BAULI BUON BE BEING CROISSANT 5 CEREALS WITH WILD BERRIES – Score 35 BAULI THE APRICOT CROISSANT – Score 35 CARREFOUR BRAIDS WITH CRYSTALLINE SUGAR – Score 35 SWEET (EUROSPIN) BRAIDS WITH SUGAR GRAINS – Score 35 RIBBONS ( LIDL extension ) SUGAR BRAIDS – Score 35 ORSOBIANCO CONFECTIONERY CLASSIC CROISSANT – Score 35 BAULI THE CROISSANT WITH CUSTARD – Score 34 CONAD BRAIDS – Score 34 DOLCIANDO (EUROSPIN) CROISSANT WITH APRICOT FILLING – Score 34 MULINO BIANCO CREAM CROISSANTS – Score 34 BAULI IL CHOCOLATE CROISSANT – Score 33 CARREFOUR CHOCOLATE CROISSANT – Score 33 CONAD CHOCOLATE WONDERFUL – Score 33 NASTRECCE (LIDL) CROISSANT 33% APRICOT FILLING – Score 33 CONAD APRICOT WONDERFUL – Score 32 MULINO BIANCO RIBBONS – Score 32 BA ULI GOOD TO BE CROISSANT 5 FRESH MILK CEREALS – Score 31 CARREFOUR CROISSANT WITH SUGAR TOP – Score 31 CONAD PUFF PASTRY CROISSANTS WITH CHOCOLATE CREAM – Score 31 CONAD PUFF PASTRY CROISSANTS WITH CUSTARD CREAM – Score 31 MOTTA BUONDÌ WITH CHOCOLATE – Score 31 MULINO BIANCO CORN ET WITH APRICOT – Score 30 CARREFOUR BUNTON WITH CHOCOLATE CREAM – Score 29 DOLCESENZA MEASURE 6 APRICOT CROISSANTS – Score 25

Altroconsumo, leader in consumer information, has drawn up this ranking after carrying out tests and collecting data on each brand.

