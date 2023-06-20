Home » Mexico: Drought in Chiapas hits fisheries and agriculture
News

by admin
The Malpaso Dam 12 years ago.
Photo: Alejandro Linares Garcia via wikimedia
CC BY-SA 3.0

The Netzahualcoyotl Dam, better known as Malpaso, has now uncovered the ruins of a 16th-century Dominican church that had been submerged by the construction of the dam at Quechula. Many tourists are enthusiastic, but local residents are concerned. The fact that the water level can sink so much due to climate influences reveals the vulnerability of thousands of villagers who make a living from animal husbandry or fishing. Now there is no more grazing land, no income can be hoped for from fishing; instead, people with crushing debts to fight.

The four most extreme drought stages have allegedly not yet been reached

 

Die vier extremsten Dürre-Stufen sind angeblich noch nicht erreicht

Über 120 Fischzüchter*innen der Region von Quechula haben alles verloren, ihre Käfige und ihre Fische, und sitzen nun auf einem Schuldenberg in Höhe von 500.000 Pesos pro Person [weit über 25,000 Euro]. In her opinion, the fault for the misery is not only the drought but also the poor water management of the Federal Commission for Electricity (CFE). “The flooding of the region has left us with nothing, we have no land, we depend 100 percent on water and now we have this pile of debt. What should we do?” The state drought monitor MAM explains that the entire Chiapas region is currently suffering from an “extraordinarily dry” climate, but that the four most intense stages of the drought have not yet been reached. The climatic situation is also causing difficulties for agriculture in other regions of Chiapas. Journalist Isaín Mandujano reports on his Twitter account: “A friend of mine, a farmer who knows the country, said to me: If it doesn’t rain in the central valleys region of Chiapas in the next few days, we have to go with it disastrous effects on livestock and agriculture. He told me that the cows are starving because there is nothing left to eat. And the few farmers who have money are starting to buy the pasture land that has at least something growing on it to save their herds.”

In light of the nationwide heat wave, the importance of sustainable agricultural practices that also help adapt to global warming and climate change is obvious.

This is the central message of June 17, which was declared the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Chiapas drought hits fisheries and agriculture by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

