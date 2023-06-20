Nmet i brazilt fotbalist utrpli v pprav neekan porky

Colombian Juan Cuadrado celebrated gl in the match with Germany. | photo: AP

Hansi Flick’s Saints were surprisingly well received in front of about 50,000 fans at the Schalke stadium. Colombia’s first win over Germany was ensured in the second half by Luis Daz and a penalty for Juan Cuadrado’s hand. After the failure at the World Cup in Qatar, the Germans defeated Peru (2:0), the only one out of five, and the media began to speculate about Flick’s future.

We know that we need good results to move somewhere. Otherwise, it will be tough, said Flick in a television interview.

The Brazilians suffered an unexpected defeat after a new failure with Morocco (1:2). In Lisbon, they took the lead against Senegal in the 11th minute when Paquet saved, but the Afrit Amponians turned it around to 3:1 thanks to an own goal by Marquinhos. He dreamed of the comeback, but in stoppage time, Sadio Man sealed Senegal’s victory with his second goal.

In those games under the leadership of interim coach Roman Menezes, the Brazilian footballer only beat Guinea (4:1) last week.

Gelsenkirchen: Germany – Colombia 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: 54. Daz, 82. Cuadrado from pen.

Lisbon: Brazil – Senegal 2:4 (1:1)

Goals: 11. Paquet, 58. Marquinhos – 55. and 90. +7 from pen. Man, 22. Diallo, 52. own Marquinhos.

