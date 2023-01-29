After the release of Apple M2 Pro/Max: Single-core performance educates Intel again

A few days ago, the benchmark test PassMark updated the performance list. In the notebook single-core ladder, Intel Core i9-12900HX was squeezed out of the top three.

For no other reason, the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max were released.

Among them, the 12-core M2 Max scored 4322 points to become the new king, followed by the 10-core M2 Pro with 4233 points.

In terms of single-core running points, the 8-core M2 is 7.4% slower than the M2 Max, and the Core i9-12900HX is 8% slower than the M2 Max.

Of course, in terms of comprehensive performance, M2 Pro/Max is still not the opponent of Core i9-12900HX due to limitations of power consumption and multi-thread scale.

In addition, after the 13th generation Core mobile version is fully distributed, the dominance of Apple’s M2 series chips is expected to be rewritten.