For several weeks there had been speculation about this collaboration. Now it has been confirmed by sources from the record company Sony Music.

The news is a bomb: the Colombian singers Shakira and Karol G will release a song in the very near future. That was the announcement made by sources from the Sony Music company. It was also clarified that the song will not reach the public on the birthday of the Barranquillera, on February 2. The title of the collaboration was also not disclosed.

Days ago, some media had speculated about that date because that day is also the birthday of Shakira’s ex-husband, the retired soccer player Gerard Piqué. What is a fact is that the song will reach the public after the media commotion caused by the session of the No singer with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, which has accumulated almost 162 million views on platforms such as Spotify.

Previously, the Colombian artist had released the songs Te felicito and Monotonía, recorded with the Puerto Ricans Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna, respectively, and which also included messages interpreted as direct allusions to her relationship with Piqué.

