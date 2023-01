KIEV – The situation in the east is “difficult, but under control”, says the Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov. News and images of very hard clashes arrive from the front. The Russian attack in the Donbass, in the direction of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, is carnage for both armies. “In the Donetsk region there are continuous Russian assaults and constant attempts to break through our defenses,” says the president Zelensky