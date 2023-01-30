They closed on Sunday January 29 in Espot, Spain, i Paralympic Alpine Skiing World Championships of the three categories Vision Impaired, Sitting and Standing. And for Italy the total loot is 12 medals: 5 golds, 5 silvers and 2 bronzes.

On the last day of competition, Italy took home a gold and a silver. The visually impaired skier (since birth due to optic nerve atrophy) James Bertagnolli and his guide Andrew Ravelli they dominated it men’s slalom of category Vision Impaired. First at the end of the first heat, the two Azzurri also triumphed in the second, closing the two runs with an overall time of 1:35.38. Behind the Italians were placed i British Neil Simpson by Rob Poth (1:37.06). koreans Mingyu Hwang e Sanghyun Jung (1:58.81).

“Pretty tough first heat, many went out, but we managed to keep the momentum we had in the giant and we had the consistency to stay on the track until the end. I would say an excellent result, we can go home super satisfied” are the words of the 24-year-old Bertagnolli at the finish line. For the blue couple Bertagnolli-Ravelli it is the second gold at these World Cups after the one won in the Giant. For them also theargento in combined and the bronze in superG.

On the last day of competition, one silver medal he conquered her Rene De Silvestro in men’s sitting. The 26-year-old from Veneto skied in 1:40.06, 2.36 slower than the winner of the race and of the entire World Championships, the Norwegian Jesper Pedersen. Third place for the Japanese Taiki Morii.

In the Vision Impaired femminilefifth time for Clare Mazzel and his guide Fabrizio Casal, who stopped the time at 1:55.84. Gold and silver went to the Austrians as well as sisters Veronika Aigner (guided by Eisabeth Aigner) and Barbara Aigner (guided by Klara Sykora), who finished respectively in 1:46.83 and 1:50.15. Third step of the podium for the British Menna Fitzpatrich (guide Katie Guest), who skied in 1:52.28. The other Italians in the race came out during the first heat, Martin Vozza and his guide Ylenia Sabidussi.

In the Male standingtenth place for David Bendotti, which stopped the chrono of the two runs at 1:54.01. Out in the first moto Frederick Pelizzari. All-French podium, with gold for Arthur Bauchet (1:38.91), silver for Jordan Broisin (1:46.96) and bronze for Oscar Burnham (1:48.03).