After the woman's fever subsided, she found that the silver bracelet had turned black. Is it detoxification?Netizens understand popular science in seconds

2022-12-17

Recently, a woman in Sanhe, Langfang, Hebei Province found that the silver bracelet she was wearing had turned “black” after her fever subsided. This surprised her. Could it be that she detoxified herself?

Silver jewelry will turn black, which is actually due to sweating. It’s vulcanization! Because there is a great affinity between silver ions and sulfide ions, a chemical reaction is easy to occur, and the result of the reaction is that silver sulfide (Ag2S) is produced on the silver surface.Sweat, when you sweat a lot and the sulfur content in the sweat is high, wearing silver jewelry is more likely to turn black

Someone gave a cleaning method:

1. Wipe with a silver wiping cloth or silver wiping paste, which contains polishing powder, which can restore the brightness of the silver jewelry. This method is more suitable for the case where the blackening of the silver jewelry is not too serious;

2. Use toothpaste. Toothpaste contains abrasives. You can use a soft cloth to dip the toothpaste to clean the jewelry, clean it with clean water, and then wipe it dry with a cotton cloth. Generally, white toothpaste works better than crystal toothpaste.

It should be noted that do not use toothpaste with abrasive particles, so as not to damage the surface of the silver jewelry.

