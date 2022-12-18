Home World Three major French camel flu infections caused by bats caused a death rate of 35%
　　#French three main infected camel flu caused by bats caused a death rate of 35%#The Qatar World Cup final is about to be held on the weekend, but the players of the final team France suddenly contracted the “camel flu”. Whether they can make a smooth comeback in the final has also attracted widespread attention.

According to recent reports, the French players Rabiot, Hume Pacano and Koeman who were reported to have caught a cold earlier were actually infected with ERMS (Camel Flu), also known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

It is understood to be a fatal respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing and vomiting. The virus was first detected in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, which is very close geographically to Qatar. Some experts believe that the virus is caused by bats, and camels on the Arabian Peninsula may serve as intermediate hosts, infecting humans with the virus from bats. In the past 10 years, the virus has spread in the Middle East, South Korea and other places, and it has not been eliminated so far. At present, no effective preventive vaccine has been developed, and there is no effective treatment plan. According to the World Health Organization, the death rate caused by the virus is around 35%.

Regarding the condition of the two, Deschamps told the media that Yume Pacano has not recovered 100%, while Rabiot has improved and theoretically can participate in the final. In addition, Deschamps also revealed in front of the media that substitute winger Koeman also had some cold symptoms before the match against Morocco.

