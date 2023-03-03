When it comes to building solar systems in the Alps, “de Schneller, isch de Gschwinder” applies. Can a label defuse conflicts?

In 1994, the inventors used the Minergie label to define what energy-efficient buildings are, thereby creating a market for them. Those who have the label benefit from simplified procedures. Ruedi Kriesi, the co-founder of Minergie, is hoping for something similar from the new “Solalpine” label.

The Minergie standard has influenced the entire world of energy consumption and public opinion, says Kriesi. “We’re hoping for a bit of a similar situation now with a standard for good photovoltaic systems.”

Don’t build plants everywhere

The engineer is president of IG Solalpine, which develops the label. Vice-President is the lawyer and long-standing Managing Director of the Electricity Commission Elcom, Renato Tami.

Protected and untouched landscapes are taboo for photovoltaic systems.

In order to be marked with the label, an alpine solar system has to pass the site inspection, says Tami. “Protected and untouched landscapes are taboo.” In addition, a connection to the power grid in the vicinity is important.

But you also take a close look during construction: “We think above all of environmental criteria that have to be met.” It’s about protecting the landscape, but also about the sustainability of the materials used. The dismantling of the system at the end of its service life must also be planned during construction.

Finally, it is important to involve the local population. This should participate in the operation of the system and be able to consume the locally produced electricity.

money for the landowners

In addition, IG Solalpine wants the property owners to receive compensation – one centime per kilowatt hour of electricity produced. Tami: “With a system of the order of 30 to 40 megawatts, that quickly amounts to several 100,000 francs per year.”

The criteria are not fixed yet. Solalpine wants to build its own facility in Disentis and Ilanz in the canton of Grisons and thereby flesh out the label.

In my view, politics has failed.

In addition to electricity companies, nature conservation organizations are also involved in this process. And they are impressed. For Raimund Rodewald, Managing Director of the Landscape Conservation Foundation, the label is an opportunity to support really good projects and exclude the bad ones. However: “It is only the second-best solution because, in my opinion, politics has failed.”

Hardly any restrictions on the part of politics

The political requirements for the promotion of an alpine solar system only stipulate that it must produce at least ten gigawatt hours of electricity per year and must start before the end of 2025.

According to Rodewald, the nature conservation organizations are only interested in a minimum standard label for reasons of capacity. One is confronted with so many inquiries for possible projects that one can hardly cope. “That’s why a coordination body like IG Solalpine is very desirable.”

What about Gondosolar and Grengiols?

The Federal Office of Energy will shortly announce how the federal government intends to subsidize photovoltaic systems in the mountains. Dozens of projects are expected to become public in the weeks and months that follow. It will be interesting to see how many of them are trying to get the Solalpine label.

Two of the most discussed projects so far – Gondosolar and Grengiols in Valais – are unlikely to get into the wreaths. Because nature seems too valuable where they are to be built – and the connection to the power grid is too complex.