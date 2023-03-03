Cinema and fashion, two similar realities that often meet on the sets of the most famous films due to common interests, but also friendships born behind the cameras and at private parties. A partnership that was born over a century ago and that finds its last agreement with the theatrical release of ‘Creed III’, the film by Michael B. Jordan (producer, protagonist and director of the film), third chapter of the ‘Rocky’ spin-off saga, which tells a new insight into the boxer’s life Adonis Creed.

Also featured in the feature film are tailoring and designer casual wear Ralph Lauren: “We are proud to present Ralph Lauren Purple Label for Adonis Creed, a one-of-a-kind partnership for Ralph Lauren, who dresses Adonis Creed in custom made-to-measure tailored suits,” reads the label’s website and profile Instagram official. In fact, for the film, the American brand has designed and created six exclusive looks, “each characterized by the search for a better life, expressed through style or sport”. Among the items revealed so far are a black wool overcoat, two gray pinstripes, one double-breasted and one three-piece, a navy blue gabardine suit and a more relaxed fit blazer. The sartorial creations will also be purchasable for customers, by appointment only, and will bear the words “Custom tailored for Adonis Creed” on the label.

In recent months, however, the American designer has not been the only one to make forays onto the big screen: during the filming of the acclaimed film Elvis Presley with protagonist Austin Butlertitled ‘Elvis’, Miuccia Prada she had returned to collaborate with the registrar Baz Luhrman. Before making the garments for the film, the Italian designer had in fact already worked with Luhrman for the 1996 film ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and in 2013 for the creations worn in ‘The Great Gatsby’. Dresses that the following year earned and even delivered the Oscar for best costumes to Catherine Martin. Also for Elvis, it was Martin who took care of the film’s clothing, once again finding himself in contention to receive the coveted statuette. “It was wonderful for us to collaborate again with Miuccia,” Martin said in May 2022. “We dived into the archives of Prada e Miu Miuwithin their ateliers of absolute excellence, to carry out a journey of translation from Mrs. Presley’s historical clothes to the costumes that would later appear in the film”.

On January 30th, however, it was the same Jonathan Andersoncreative director of Jw Anderson e you Loeweto announce his future collaboration for the new cinematic adventure of the Palermo director via an Instagram post Luca Guadagnino. “I’m really excited to be working on the costumes for ‘Queer’ with my best friend Luca Guadagnino,” Anderson wrote under a collage by the director and Daniel Craigprotagonist of the film.

Among the pioneering designers in this area, it is impossible not to mention Giorgio Armani, the film-loving stylist who in his latest autobiographical book ‘Per Amore’ recounts the genesis of his long-standing relationship with the cinema. Armani has in fact designed garments for over 200 films, starting with ‘American Gigolò’, the first of his career, where a young Richard Gere wore a total Armani wardrobe, going through ‘The Untouchables’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘The Bodyguard’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, up to ‘007 Casino Royale’, ‘Batman’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street ‘. A new way of uniting two arts but also, for the maisons involved, of advertising themselves and making the desire to own the garment that ‘parades’ no longer on the catwalk but in the hall grow.