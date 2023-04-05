04.04.2023

The China-U.S. chip war has added a new front. Following the U.S. and its allies’ restrictions on exporting chip technology to China, Beijing has also launched a cybersecurity review of Micron Technology, a Washington-based chip manufacturer. Chinese authorities called the move “normal supervision” on the 3rd, and as long as companies operate in compliance with the law, “there is nothing to worry about.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Internet Information Office of China (referred to as the CAC) announced last week that it would launch an investigation into Micron, a leading U.S. memory chip manufacturer; In his latest statement, he called the decision a “normal regulatory measure” to “maintain national security”.

This move has once again pushed up the already highly heated battle for chips between China and the United States, and is regarded by international public opinion as Beijing’s countermeasure against Washington.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on the 3rd: “The relevant Chinese units conduct network security reviews of network products that affect or may affect national security in accordance with laws and regulations, which is a normal regulatory measure taken to maintain national security. Whether it is a Chinese company or a foreign company operating in China, it must abide by Chinese laws and regulations and must not endanger China‘s national security.”

Bloomberg asked in this regard: “How should U.S. chip manufacturers operating in China interpret the latest actions of the Cyberspace Administration of China?” Mao Ning responded: “Whether it is a Chinese company, a U.S. company, or a company from other countries, all operations in China must abide by China‘s laws and regulations. As long as we abide by the laws and operate legally, there is nothing to worry about.”

In recent years, U.S. authorities have tried to block exports of its advanced chip technology to China and have tried to persuade other key allies to follow suit. (chip data photo)



Micron: business as usual

According to Bloomberg News, on the same day (3rd) when the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made its statement, Micron Technology also issued a statement stating that while undergoing China‘s network security review, the company’s business operations in China, including shipments, are normal.

“Micron’s product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal,” the company said. “Micron is committed to conducting all business with integrity without compromising our commitment to the safety of our products and our commitment to our customers.”

As China‘s top cyber security regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced on March 31 that it will review Micron technology products. At that time, Micron Technology also immediately issued a statement saying that the company had communicated with the China Cyberspace Administration of China and was “fully cooperating” with the investigation. promise.

Sino-US semiconductor war

In recent years, the U.S. authorities have tried to prevent its advanced chip technology from being exported to China, and imposed targeted restrictions on the scope of sales of its products overseas by domestic industry leaders. At the same time, the U.S. is also trying to persuade other major allies to follow suit.

Two of its allies, the Netherlands and Japan, have also recently announced restrictions on the export of certain semiconductor products to China. These two countries host every major manufacturer of specialized semiconductor technology equipment.

Beijing has slammed the decisions as “US bullying tactics”, vowing that such control will only strengthen its determination to achieve self-reliance in the sector, a long-term goal of the Chinese government, so Beijing has been paying domestic chip technology companies in recent years. Invest a lot of money.

(AFP, Bloomberg, Hong Kong 01, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

