Stop the mass increases linked to inflation, which telephone operators were starting to offer to all Italian users. The communication authority (Agcom), after months of solicitations by consumer associations, intervened clearly on the matter, with a resolution approved on 4 April.

We recall that, as anticipated by Republicthe operators have decided that the prices of their tariffs, for the first time in history, from 2024 must begin to increase automatically from year to year in step with inflation.