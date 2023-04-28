Agreement for the sale of Il Giornale to the Angeluccis: 70% sold

«PBF Srl and Finanziaria Tosinvest have signed the preliminary agreement for the acquisition and sale of shares equal to 70% of the corporate shares of SEE Spa, the publishing company of Il Giornale and its subsidiary Il Giornale On Line Srl». This was announced by Paolo Berlusconi for PBF and Giampaolo Angelucci, president of Finanziaria Tosinvest. The execution of the operation – informs a note in which the agreement is made official – “is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent for use in similar operations”. The Munari&Partners studio in Milan for PBF and the Gravio Avvocati studio for Tosinvest supported the operation.

Berlusconi ready to sell Il Giornale to the Angelucci family 08 March 2023

