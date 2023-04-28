«The annexed regions are historical lands». An apartment building in Uman was bombed

Collecting signatures for Ukraine
“Today our “Stop the War Committee” and the Magnitudo Association are also starting to collect signatures for the two referendum questions to stop the shipment of arms to Ukraine. It is a necessary choice in the face of the obstinacy of official politics, of the right and of the left, to increasingly compromise Italy in a position of co-belligerency contrary to our national interest and which contributes to making the Ukrainian people the scapegoat of a conflict between opposing imperialist logics. All the polls tell us that the majority of Italians are against continuing to send arms in a war which in the best case will be an interminable conflict in the heart of Europe, in the worst case it could be the trigger of an unprecedented catastrophe. We thank the committees “Repudiate the war” and “Future generation” who have taken this referendum initiative, which through our committee will also be supported by the right. We want to give a voice to a whole right-wing people who do not share the Government’s choices in this field and who ask Giorgia Meloni to change this strategic choice as soon as possible which is not bringing any benefit to Italy, not even in terms of European solidarity and Atlantic.” So declared Gianni Alemanno, Spokesman of the Stop the War Committee who today, together with the President of the Committee Massimo Arlechino and Nicola Colosimo President of the Magnitudo association, signed for the two referendum questions before the start of the presentation of the book “Donbass Stories” by Giorgio Bianchi.
Putin signs the law for expulsions from Ukrainian regions
Residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia who do not agree to become Russian citizens will be considered foreigners and may be expelled if they pose “a threat to national security” with activities that include “participation in unauthorized rallies and demonstrations”. This is the provision of a law signed and promulgated today by President Vladimir Putin after being approved by Parliament.
Putin: “The annexed regions are historic lands”
The four regions of Ukraine annexed by Moscow are Russian “historical lands” and their inhabitants are “part of our people”. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin speaking in St. Petersburg. Therefore today it is necessary “to defend and protect their unequivocal decision to return to Russia”, added Putin, quoted by the Tass agency.
Governor: “21 dead in Russian attack on Uman”
The death toll in the Russian attack on a residential building in Uman, in central Ukraine, has risen to 21. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, on Telegram. “21 dead at the moment. Pain and anger … », he adds in the post.
Governor of Cherkasy: Uman has no hope of finding more survivors
“Two hours ago we took out the last wounded man and as I see from the conditions of the building, in my opinion, there is no hope of finding other survivors at the moment”. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration of Cherkasy, Ihor Taburets, to journalists present at the site of the Russian attack on Uman. “We have information that there may be one or two people still inside the building and they’re on the list of missing, but we’re not sure if they were home at the time. We’ve reached the basement and I think in an hour we’ll be pretty sure of the figures,” he explained.
Mattarella: the push for European defense strengthens NATO
War in Ukraine, strategic autonomy, migrants and EU enlargement. These are the topics addressed in the meeting between the President of the Republic and the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. On the war in Ukraine, Mattarella recalled Italy’s support, emphasizing our country’s participation in the NATO battalions guarding the borders of the Atlantic Alliance and the need to preserve the value of the unity with which the Union moved European: the drive towards European defense is not an alternative but serves to strengthen the Atlantic Alliance, underlined the president among other things.
Pro-Russians: even a child among those killed by the Ukrainian rocket
There is also a child among seven people killed in Donetsk today when a rocket fired by Ukrainian forces hit a minibus. This was reported by the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. Ten were injured, added Pushilin, according to whom other Ukrainian rockets hit a hospital, a park and some residential buildings.
Moscow: military targets bombed in Ukraine
Russia’s defense ministry said it struck military targets in a series of missile strikes last night. The ministry, quoted by the Tass agency, does not however refer to the civilian victims reported by the Ukrainians.
The death toll in Uman rises to 14
In Uman, in central Ukraine, 3 other bodies were recovered from the rubble of the residential building hit this morning by a Russian missile, thus bringing the death toll to 14, including two children. The update was communicated by the Ukrainian internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko quoted by UNIAN. In total, together with the two victims of Dnipro (Eastern Ukraine), there are 16 dead caused by today’s Russian attacks.
Kiev: 9 dead in Uman
The death toll in a Russian attack on Uman in central Ukraine, where a residential building was hit by a missile, has risen to nine, including one child, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said. UNIAN. 17 were injured. Three children were rescued during the rescue operation.
Zelensky: Russia will answer for the attacks and the dead
“This Russian terror faces a fair response from Ukraine and the world. And it will. Every such attack, every evil act against our country and our people brings the terrorist state closer to failure and retribution, not vice versa, as they think. We will not forget any crime, we will not allow any invader to evade responsibility.” The Ukrainian president writes it on Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskycommenting on the attacks that hit Ukrainian cities tonight, causing at least six deaths.
“Last night the enemy again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones,” Zelensky wrote, sharing some images of the destruction and fires caused by the attacks. “Terrorists have targeted civilians and targets. A rocket attack on Uman damaged about 10 apartment buildings. The whole block of one of them was destroyed. People are still trapped under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are casualties, including a child. In Dnipro, terrorist bombings claimed the lives of a child. My condolences to all those who lost loved ones to the Russian terror. I am grateful to our air force, our anti-aircraft gunners, everyone who helps overcome the consequences of enemy attacks, everyone who protects our people,” he said.
Moscow: West prepared in advance to confront Russia
Western countries have prepared in advance for a confrontation with Russia, the Russian defense minister said Sergei Shoigu during a meeting of the defense chiefs of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in New Delhi. «The West has shown that it has prepared in advance for a confrontation with the Russian Federation. Large-scale sanctions were immediately imposed against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine were organized, intelligence supplies were sent, military advisers and mercenaries were sent to the war zone. In this way, the military potential and capabilities of almost all NATO countries have been used,” he said.
Kiev: 21 missiles and 2 drones shot down during the night
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 21 cruise missiles and two drones in a wave of Russian strikes launched against Kiev and other cities across the country overnight. «On April 28, 2023, around 4 am, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea region. The anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the air defense systems of other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed 21 of 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as two Operational-tactical level UAVs,” wrote the Air Force on Telegram.
Little girl injured by fragments of a rocket
Ukrainka, a city in the Kiev region about 50 kilometers south of the capital, fragments of rockets fell on a building during a night attack, and a little girl was injured. This was reported by the governor of the oblast, Ruslan Kravchenko, in a post on Facebook. «Unfortunately, in the city of Ukrainka, fragments of a Russian rocket hit a multi-story building. As a result, apartments on the fifth and sixth floors were damaged. The fire was contained at 5.30am. An injured little girl was taken to Okhmatdyt,” Kravchenko wrote, noting that all attacks during the night were repulsed.
Kiev: at least 5 dead in bombing, 11 missiles shot down on the capital
At least five people have been killed in bombings that have hit theUkraine. Among the victims there is also a three-year-old boy who died with a woman in the early hours of today in the region of Dnipro. As reported by the mayor Boris Filatovdied as a result of Russian attacks with «precision weapons».
The police spokesman in the region of Cherkasyin the center of the country, denounced an attack with a missile that hit a building in the city of Uman, with at least three dead and eight injured.
According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, from 4 local time there have been several air alerts in the country. “21 of the 23 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles” and two drones were destroyed, he said in a statement.
In the capital, the authorities confirmed that 11 missiles and two drones were shot down, after “a pause of 51 days”. Damage to a road and power outages were reported in Kiev.