Agreement with landlords: Galeria wants to close three fewer branches

Agreement with landlords: Galeria wants to close three fewer branches
(Iconic image) The department store group Galeria wants to close three fewer branches than announced.

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof plans to close three fewer branches than planned.

The Regensburg, Dortmund and Bremen locations can be continued.

After the agreement with the landlords, 41 branches out of a total of 129 remain on the list of closures.

The ailing department store group Karstadt Kaufhof Gallery wants to close three fewer branches than originally planned. This emerges from an internal employee information from Thursday, which is available to the German press agency dpa. Accordingly, the Regensburg am Neupfarrplatz, Dortmund and Bremen locations can be continued. An agreement was reached with the landlords. The information was signed by the outgoing Galeria boss Miguel Müllenbach, among others.

Germany’s last large department store group had to seek rescue again in a protective shield procedure at the end of last year and is currently in a restructuring process. In the end, 44 of the 129 branches should be closed. After the agreement with the landlords, there are now 41 branches on the list of closures. The insolvency proceedings have not yet been completed.

