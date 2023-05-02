AI makes millions of jobs superfluous – these are the jobs of the future

EIt’s a tough time for workers, and it’s a golden time for workers. On the one hand, the labor shortage in industrialized countries means that well-qualified people can choose their job, so to speak.

On the other hand, artificial intelligence (AI) is preparing to completely transform professional life. Employers often see no choice but to streamline and automate if they want to remain competitive.

According to a study, AI will create 69 million new jobs in industrialized countries, while at the same time making 83 million existing jobs redundant. WELT shows the winning and losing jobs.