Bean curry with black cabbage | News.at

Ingredients (2 servings): 1 small onion, 1 clove of garlic, 2 tomatoes, 50 g black cabbage (or other type of cabbage), 1 can kidney beans, 1-2 tbsp oil, 100 ml coconut milk, 70 ml water, salt, 1-2 tsp garam masala ½ tsp cumin, ½ tsp paprika powder, coriander Preparation: Finely dice the onion and garlic, sauté in the oil over a medium heat for 5 minutes until translucent. Cut the tomatoes into 5 mm cubes, remove the ribs from the cabbage and tear into bite-sized pieces. Add both and roast for 5-8 minutes. Pour in coconut milk and water. Bring to a boil and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Cook for a further 10 minutes with the beans and spices. Season to taste, garnish with chopped coriander and serve with rice.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.