Bean curry with black cabbage | News.at

Ingredients (2 servings): 1 small onion, 1 clove of garlic, 2 tomatoes, 50 g black cabbage (or other type of cabbage), 1 can kidney beans, 1-2 tbsp oil, 100 ml coconut milk, 70 ml water, salt, 1-2 tsp garam masala ½ tsp cumin, ½ tsp paprika powder, coriander Preparation: Finely dice the onion and garlic, sauté in the oil over a medium heat for 5 minutes until translucent. Cut the tomatoes into 5 mm cubes, remove the ribs from the cabbage and tear into bite-sized pieces. Add both and roast for 5-8 minutes. Pour in coconut milk and water. Bring to a boil and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Cook for a further 10 minutes with the beans and spices. Season to taste, garnish with chopped coriander and serve with rice.

