AI startup Anthropic introduces “Constitution” for its chatbot

The principles are based, among other things, on the UN Declaration of Human Rights. Also: Airbnb exceeds expectations with quarterly figures and the bidding war for Software AG continues.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI employees. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Anthropican artificial intelligence (AI) startup, published Tuesday in a blog post a set of principles it used to train “Claude” – its competitors to OpenAIs ChatGPT. The methods should achieve results that are less questionable and more precise than those of other AI services. Where Anthropic previously used humans to verify the output of its language models, it has now automated this process based on a set of principles. Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI employees and is managed by Google-Owner Alphabet supports.

The goal of the guidelines is to make the review process faster and more scalable while avoiding exposing people to “disturbing” content, the blog post said. The moral values ​​policy, which Anthropic refers to as Claude’s “Constitution”, is based, among other things, on the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and the data protection rules of Apple. [Mehr bei Reuters, Techcrunch und The Verge]

quarterly figures: Airbnb posted net income of $117 million in the first quarter, beating analyst estimates. However, the cautious outlook for the current quarter caused shares of the accommodation platform to fall by up to ten percent in after-hours trading. Electronic Arts, the developer of video games like EA Sports FIFA, reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $1.95 billion, an increase of 11 percent. Also the electric car startup Rivian Beat Wall Street estimates with quarterly sales of $661 million. The company sold more higher-priced vehicles and is sticking to its production target of 50,000 cars for this year. [Mehr bei CNBC, Bloomberg und Wall Street Journal]

The takeover battle for Software Inc continues: The financial investor Bain Capital submitted an offer for the Darmstadt company for 34 euros per share on Tuesday, as reported by the “Handelsblatt”. The investor’s offer Silver Lake, which has been involved in the software manufacturer for 18 months, is currently 32 euros. If the Software AG Foundation and Silver Lake agree to a takeover by Bain, the price could rise to 36 euros, Bain said. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt]

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other cloud service providers outside the European Union who want to secure an EU cybersecurity seal for handling sensitive data can only do so through a joint venture with an EU-based company. According to the Reuters news agency, this emerges from an EU draft. US tech companies are only allowed to hold a minority stake. Employees who have access to EU data would have to undergo a special check, the document said. [Mehr bei Reuters]

The venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has said it has committed $500 million to early-stage companies that support American interests, including aerospace, defense and public safety startups. Included in Andreessen Horowitz’s “American Dynamism” portfolio Hadriana manufacturer of autonomous factories used for both commercial and defense purposes, and On the sensora startup that sells defense technology powered by artificial intelligence. [Mehr bei The Information]

FTX-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried has asked a New York federal judge to drop much of the criminal case against him. The Justice Department filed flawed charges following the collapse of its crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried’s attorneys further argued that some charges violated the terms of his extradition from the Bahamas, while others did not meet the legal requirements of the underlying criminal statutes. The 31-year-old ex-CEO is accused of stealing billions of dollars in client funds to cover losses at his hedge fund Alameda Research to settle. [Mehr bei Reuters und Wall Street Journal]

