The “Friday” strike in transport is back. In fact, tomorrow 21 October there will be a national transport strike airplane for wages, working hours and security, against precariousness, with a national demonstration in Milan. This is indicated by a note from the USB syndicate. «The end of the terrible summer of 2022 did not mean the end of the problems of air transport workers. The bad management by companies that reigned even before the pandemic and that penalizes passengers, but it was the workers, already victims of flexibility and precariousness, who suffered the worst consequences, with aggressions, excessive workloads, health and safety totally forgotten ».

“Today – continues the note fromUsb -, like all other Italian and European workers, they also find themselves paying for the madness of an imposed war and the runaway cost of living, with inflation at 10% with a loss of wages between 3,000 and 4,500 euros while wages and pensions I’m at the stake. We have only seen bonuses on bonuses used as a surrogate instead of an increasingly essential guaranteed minimum wage that allows us to live and not survive ”, continues the note USB.

