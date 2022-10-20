The stronger the youth, the stronger the country. Youth is the future of the motherland, the hope of the nation, and the future and hope of the party.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that contemporary Chinese young students have an extremely broad stage to display their talents at the right time, and the prospects for realizing their dreams are extremely bright. The whole party should take youth work as a strategic task, arm the youth with the party’s scientific theory, inspire the youth with the party’s original mission, and be a confidant of young friends, an enthusiast of youth work, and a guide for the young masses. The majority of young people must unswervingly listen to the party’s words, follow the party’s words, embrace dreams and be down-to-earth, dare to think and act, and be good at doing good things. In the fiery practice of building a modern socialist country, splendid flowers are blooming.

Representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China said that the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out the way forward for youth work in the new era. Speaking of feeling, showing responsibility, and seeking implementation, on the new journey, the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the majority of young people are full of confidence and enthusiasm.

The stage to display your talents is very broad, and the prospects for realizing your dreams are very bright

“As a young scientific researcher, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has inspired and inspired me.” Representative Fu Qiaomei, a researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences said, “I have personally experienced these years. The state’s support for young scientific researchers ranges from the introduction of supporting policies for scientific and technological innovation to the support for specific projects. A series of measures have given me the confidence to do research in a down-to-earth manner.” Today, the scientific research of young scientific researchers The environment is continuously optimized. “In the future, my team and I will aim at the frontiers of the discipline, continue to innovate, climb the peaks, and strive to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” Fu Qiaomei said.

“The stage to display your talents is extremely broad, and the prospects for realizing your dreams are extremely bright,” said Wang Shun, a swimmer from Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, who was deeply impressed. Gold medals are inseparable from the care and training of the party and the country. The new era is the era of dream chasers, and it is also the era of young people achieving their dreams. Tenacious struggle, brave achievements, and glory for the country are our original aspirations that we will never forget. .In the new era and new journey, our young athletes and coaches will cherish the good training environment provided by the party and the country even more, and contribute to the construction of a sports power.”

“The report made by the general secretary speaks to the hearts of our young workers.” Representative Li Huidong, a senior fitter technician of Hengtian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., said, “I was born in a remote rural area in eastern Henan, and now I have grown up as a senior technician in a state-owned enterprise and have acquired machinery manufacturing. A professional undergraduate degree is inseparable from the training of the party and the country and a good development environment. As long as we young people are willing to work hard and work hard, we will surely win the future.” Li Huidong said: “I will continue to learn knowledge with young technicians. , gain knowledge, increase skills, work hard and sweat in your own post.”

Arm the youth with the party’s scientific theory and inspire the youth with the party’s original mission

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that the whole party should focus on youth work as a strategic work. “We must keep the general secretary’s entrustment in mind, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and do a solid job in the party’s youth work in the new era.” Representative Zhang Rong, secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Youth League, said that the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping was greatly encouraged. Young people of all nationalities, all members of the Communist Youth League and the majority of youth workers. “Sichuan has comprehensively strengthened the construction of new media for youth networks, and mobilized young people to actively participate in rural revitalization, the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, etc. At present, the rate of up-to-standard youth physiques in the province has been continuously improved, the number of years of education for new labor force has increased steadily, and the physical and mental quality of young people has increased. To be good and strong, and to improve knowledge and literacy.” Zhang Rong said.

Arm the youth with the party’s scientific theory and inspire the youth with the party’s original mission. “As an educator, I often communicate with students and encourage students to have a ‘big man’ in their hearts, combine personal growth with national development, and integrate youth struggle into the cause of the party and the people.” Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Information Science and Engineering, Fudan University The representative of dean Chi Nan introduced, “We have integrated the history resources of the college into the ideological and political curriculum, and organically integrated the training of new engineering talents with the ideological and political education, and have carried out active exploration.” Chi Nan said that he will always keep in mind that educating people for the party and serving The country cultivates talents, deeply cultivates the three-foot podium, teaches “big ideological and political lessons”, and strives to cultivate more newcomers of the era who take on the great responsibility of national rejuvenation for the party and the country.

Ma Yushan, vice chairman of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Science and Technology Association, said: “Focusing on the long-term development of the cause and successors, we will increase the training of outstanding young talents, and promote the growth of outstanding talents. Under the age of 35, outstanding young talents with solid foundation, strong innovation ability and development potential will be supported and trained for 3 years. Since 2016, a total of 579 people have been selected and trained, and a batch of them involves coal chemical industry, characteristic agriculture, medical and health care, etc. Outstanding young talents in the field have emerged, providing talent guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.”

Be a good young man in the new era who has ideals, dares to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and is willing to struggle

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the direction and provided guidelines for our new farmers to take root in the countryside and write a chapter of youth in rural revitalization.” Li Min, Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch of Shuangdang Village, Xinhe Town, Shuyang County, Suqian City, Jiangsu Province Delegates are encouraged. After graduation, Li Min returned to his hometown of Shuyang, and with the care and help of party organizations at all levels, he carried out live broadcasts to help farmers. “In 2021, the collective income of our village will reach 848,000 yuan.” Li Min said that we must earnestly study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, show the energy of youth, and promote rural revitalization together with the villagers.

Representative Chen Mei, an electrical inspector of the Equipment Maintenance Department of Fujian Hongshan Thermal Power Co., Ltd., said, “As a young employee from the grassroots and the front line, I have truly felt that the Party Central Committee attaches great importance to youth work, and has created growth exercises and opportunities for young people. A broad stage to display your talents.” Chen Mei said that in the future, she will continue to be based on her post, fulfill her duties, ensure energy supply, and spread youth on the journey of national rejuvenation.

Practice the welding gun as an embroidery needle, move from a migrant worker to an industrial worker, and grow into a “national youth post expert”, Wenjuan, a welder representative of Chongqing Construction Industry Co., Ltd., said, “As a young steel worker, I will always be the general secretary. The requirements for young people are the benchmark, and they are determined to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can bear hardships, and are willing to struggle. The great revival contributes to the power of youth.”

(People’s Daily reporters Huang Chao, Wang Haonan, Jin Zhengbo, Qi Zhiming, Wang Mingfeng, Sun Zhen, Xu Leipeng, Huan Xiang, Liu Feng, Yang Yanfan, Sun Longfei; Coordinator: Chen Yanan)

“People’s Daily” (page 04, October 20, 2022)

(Editors: Ai Yutao, Kang Mengqi)

Share for more people to see