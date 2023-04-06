Home Business Airbus: Increases A320 production in China
Airbus: Increases A320 production in China

by admin
Airbus: Increases A320 production in China

Airbus will double the production capacity of its best-selling aircraft, the A320, in China, betting on future demand in one of the largest aviation markets in the world.

The European aircraft maker will add a second final assembly line for its narrow-body A320s at its existing plant in Tianjin, based on an agreement signed today by Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury in Beijing.

The deal will contribute to Airbus’ overall goal of delivering 75 aircraft per month in 2026 across its overall global manufacturing network.

Currently, Airbus has four A320 Family final assembly sites around the world: Hamburg (Germany), Toulouse (France), Mobile (USA) and Tianjin (China). The Tianjin Final Assembly Line (FAL Asia) went into operation in 2008 and has assembled more than 600 A320 Family aircraft to date. In March 2023, the first A321neo aircraft was delivered from the line.

In addition, Airbus has also signed a General Terms of Agreement (GTA) with China Aviation Supplies Holding Company for the purchase of 160 commercial aircraft.

