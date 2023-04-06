Home World The White House blames Trump for the “chaotic” US withdrawal from Afghanistan
The White House blames Trump for the "chaotic" US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The White House blames Trump for the "chaotic" US withdrawal from Afghanistan

NEW YORK – For months Donald Trump accused his successor of organizing a “chaotic and humiliating flight” from Afghanistan, culminating in the bomb attack on Kabul airport, which killed 13 American soldiers and 170 Afghan civilians as they waited to leave the country . At each rally, every time the tycoon begins to talk about that withdrawal, calling it the “most humiliating in history”, his supporters begin to respond with a “boo” of disapproval and the former president nods disconsolately with his head, as if to remember that with him it would never have happened, and the American soldiers would have returned home to their families.

