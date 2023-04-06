Home News 4 people dead after plane falls into the sea in Florida
News

4 people dead after plane falls into the sea in Florida

by admin
4 people dead after plane falls into the sea in Florida

They are two married couples who had left last night from Indiana.

Four people, two women and two men, who traveled to Florida (USA) from the state of Indiana, died in a possible plane crash in waters near the Florida coast of the Gulf of Mexico, an incident whose circumstances are under investigation the authorities reported.

The four people, two married couples, according to what the Venice Police Department (VPD) believes, took off aboard a small plane on Wednesday night from the airport of the aforementioned coastal city, in Sarasota County.

Shortly after takeoff, after 9:30 p.m. local time (1:30 GMT on Thursday), the device plunged into the sea for reasons that are still unknown, Andy Leisenring, captain of the Venice Police, reported at a press conference during this day. .

The deceased were identified as William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64, who was piloting the ship; Patricia Lumpkin, 68; Ricky Joe Beaver, 60, and Elizabeth Anne Beaver, 57, all from the state of Indiana.

According to the local police department, the first search, which began on Wednesday night, found the bodies of the two men, as well as a set of “debris.”

This Thursday, “divers located the main part of the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32R, as well as the bodies of two women believed to be the spouses of the men,” police said.

“The remains were at a depth of approximately 23 feet (7 meters),” VPD added in a statement on their social media.

“VPD has been in contact with the families of the victims and our hearts certainly go out to them,” he says.

See also  There is another big news in the property market! The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development speaks out! |Property Market|House Prices|Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development_Sina News

According to Leisenring, several people at the Venice pier saw the plane crash and called the emergency services through the 911 number.

Video footage from the airport and pier will be reviewed and turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is conducting an investigation, the official added.

Last December, a couple and their daughter died in a similar accident off the Venice fishing pier, but VPD does not see a connection between the two incidents at this time.

On that occasion, the “remains” of the rented Piper Cherokee single-engine plane were found by air commandos on December 4 more than a mile (1.6 km) west of the coast, the city’s mayor’s office said on Twitter. from Venice, on the west coast of Florida.

EFE

You may also like

Top 10 monster books for kids

Itaipu Tourist Complex will remain open during Holy...

Holy Thursday, a tradition of love

Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications...

LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY...

They will impute charges to the TikToker that...

Chinese female college student kidnapped and killed in...

Deutsche Bank and derivatives: an old story

“Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that...

This is how they would mobilize production and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy