by admin
Friday, April 7, 2023, 3:55 am

Jakarta (Net News) Indonesian police arrested the suspect who killed 12 people by pretending to double the money through magic. The bodies buried in the suspect’s garden were recovered. Salameet Tohari, 45, admitted to the police that the bodies of several victims were buried in his garden. The police said that the accused used to extort money from people by promising to double the money through magic and when they came to collect the money from them. If there were, they were poisoned and killed.

