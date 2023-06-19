Airbus: maxi order of 500 aircraft for IndiGo

Airbus has received the largest aircraft order in aviation history – 500 A320 aircraft for IndiGo, India’s largest airline.

The important agreement was announced on Monday at the Paris Air Show by the top management of the two companies. This brings IndiGo’s backlog to nearly 1,000 aircraft.

“There has never been an order of this magnitude before,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. “This demonstrates the potential of Indian aviation and the ambitions IndiGo is pursuing.” The deal surpasses a record deal set in February, when Air India bought 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. Indian airlines are ramping up the number of aircraft to meet the growing volume of traffic in the world‘s fastest growing aviation market.

