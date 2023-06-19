Injured by gunfire on the Ostia seafront, the police investigate – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 19 – A 36-year-old man, a Chilean citizen, was wounded by gunshots in Ostia. The incident took place this morning around 7 on the Duca degli Abruzzi seafront. The police were alerted by a phone call to 112: however, the agents did not find anyone on the spot. They then went to the hospital and found the wounded man next to them, whose conditions are not serious. (HANDLE).



