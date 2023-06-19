Home » Good news for iPhone users: One way to make using Bing Chat easier
Good news for iPhone users: One way to make using Bing Chat easier

In May this year, Microsoft will fully open Bing Chat, which integrates the ChatGPT function, and users only need to install the Bing program on their mobile phones or tablets to use it. There is good news for iPhone users. Microsoft recently announced on its official blog that it has added two new home screen widgets to the update of the Bing app for iOS.

Two gadgets are available for iPhone or iPad. After users add Bing gadgets to the home screen, they can enter commands more easily and quickly, but the conversation content will still be executed in the Bing program, not in the gadget environment. This is a limitation of the current iOS 16 system, but after the interactive widget function is launched in iOS 17, if Microsoft updates the program and uses a new API, it is believed that it will be able to directly interact with Bing Chat in the widget.

Android version is already available

The Bing widget helps to drive iPhone and iPad users to use the Bing Chat function more. For Android device users, the home screen widget has existed for a while. Just long press the space on the home screen to select it. After setting, you can Use it right away.

Source: Bing

