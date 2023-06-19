Those at the 105 Zoo decided everything

Immediately after the elimination, the conductor vented on Instagram stories to direct his attack on the 105 Zoo: “They are deciding everything”

Filippo Bisciglia he did not like the elimination of his life partner, Pamela Camassa, from the Island of the Famous. Immediately after the elimination, he vented on Instagram stories to direct his attack against the 105 Zoo: “They are deciding everything themselves.” All in all, a calm reaction, but still decisive and shared with his followers who supported him without hesitation.

The outburst of Filippo Bisciglia

In a series of Instagram stories, Filippo Bisciglia explained: “The whole Zoo is deciding, guys. They are doing everything and therefore, well done. Congratulations on what you are doing, come on”. The bitter aftertaste of this story is enclosed at the end of the story, when the conductor of Temptation Island observes that Pamela Camassa has not realized the cynicism of which she has fallen victim: “And Pamela would also like Marco to win”. Filippo Bisciglia has not really been able to bear this aspect, considering the pressure that there has been from the group of the Zoo of 105.

Pamela Camassa eliminated: no woman has won since 2015

Pamela Camassa was considered the female favorite of this edition of the Island, but with her elimination, what is a sort of curse for the format continues. She hasn’t won “pink” sex since 2015 with the victory of Giulia and Silvia Provvedi, alias Le Donatella. Since the format has been in Mediaset, only one victory in seven editions. When the format was on Rai, under the direction of Simona Ventura, there were five wins out of nine: Lory Del Santo in 2005, during the third edition; Manuela Villa in the fifth edition, in 2007; Vladimir Luxuria, today commentator of the Mediaset edition, in the sixth edition of 2008; Giorgia Palmas in the eighth edition of 2011 and finally Antonella Elia in the latest Rai edition, number nine of 2012.