Home » Euro 2024 qualifiers, all the 10 group standings
Sports

Euro 2024 qualifiers, all the 10 group standings

by admin
Euro 2024 qualifiers, all the 10 group standings

Italy concluded the Nations League Finals, but played in its group towards Euro 2024: England with full points, Ukraine behind them (up +3 on the Azzurri) after a 1-0 draw in Malta. France (group B) is also very successful, in the other groups Turkey, Kazakhstan and Finland remain at the top as well as Switzerland. The situation in the 10 groups of the European qualifiers: here are all the rankings

THE RESULTS

See also  Badminton Korea Open: Weng Hongyang won 2-0 and successfully advanced to the men's singles final_Seed_Combination_Indonesia

You may also like

LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | The report cards...

EURO | A shock for the coach. Courtois...

Ofner celebrates opening win at Challenger in Ilkley

I’m male and you have to call me...

the Wembanyama madness has already started at Newark...

New Zealand-Qatar friendly suspended for racism – Football

Ptáčková conjured up progress with the girls. We...

Venus Williams beats Camila Giorgi in thriller at...

Top teams send aces to the Tour of...

The national football team fights again against Palestine....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy