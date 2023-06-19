These are the concentration points for marches on June 20

This Tuesday, June 20, the country will live a new day of mobilizations in what the opposition called the ‘March of the Majority’ in order to express their rejection of the health, pension and labor reforms, which are being debated in the Congress of the republic.

According to its promoters, this mobilization also has the purpose of expressing their discontent over the recent scandals that have the Casa de Nariño immersed in various investigations, such as the case of the ‘shots at the former employees of the former presidential chief of staff Laura Sarabia.

It was recently learned that former vice-presidential candidate Marelen Castillo will also participate in the mobilizations this Tuesday in Bogotá

“Tomorrow I will be marching in Bogotá, to protest together with those who resist Gustavo Petro continuing to throw the country down the ravine,” Castillo tweeted.

concentration points

Bogota: National Park to the Plaza de Bolívar.

Medellín: East with the beach in Alpujarra.

Cali: Parque de las Banderas to the Jairo Varela Square.

Manizales: From the El Cable sector to the Plaza de Bolívar.

Cartagena: Camellón de los Mártires up to the clock tower.

Cucuta: Ventura Plaza to Parque Santander.

Barranquilla: Joe Arroyo Monument to Paseo Bolivar

Bucaramanga: Puerta del Sol to the Luis Carlos Galán square

Hunting: Plaza María Varilla to Simón Bolívar Park.

Santa Marta: Camellón square in Rodrigo Bastidas monument to the Cathedral.

Villavicencio: Campanario Shopping Center to Parque Caldas. liberators.

Popayan: Campanario Shopping Center to Caldas Park