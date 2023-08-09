Albania besieged by the Italians. The premier: “Like we migrants in ’91”

Albania, siege of the Italians on vacation. Prime Minister Rama: “The tourists? Like us migrants in ’91”

And parallel between the flow of Italian tourists in Albania this summer, one of the most popular destinations also because it is cheaper, and the landing of the Albanians in 1991 on our coasts. It is the ironic post of the Albanian premier Edi Rama who, on the day of the 32nd anniversary of the landing of the Vlora in Bari, published two mirror photos of the Vlora, the merchant ship landed in Bari in 1991, with 20 thousand Albanian migrants on board.

But while one, the one that seems to be starting, has the writing in Italian on it “Albanians leave for Italy, 1991”the other in which the boat appears arriving, shows the caption “Italians leave for Albania on holiday, 2023”. The images are accompanied by emojis of a smile and a heart and the commentary in Albanian: “wait, wait, you haven’t seen anything yet”. The reference is to the recent news that many Italians have chosen Albania for their holidays this year, because it is cheaper than other Mediterranean destinations.

