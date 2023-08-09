Naomi Akakpo: a Togolese star on the world athletics track ~ Gilles LAWSON

Naomi Akakpo carried the banner of her motherland, Togo, to the ninth Games of La Francophonie held in the Democratic Republic of Congo from July 29 to August 6, 2023, in the capital Kinshasa.

Although born on French soil, in 2020 she made the bold choice to represent Togo, her father’s native land. His dedication was rewarded with a silver medal during the 2022 Islamic Games, reinforcing his conviction to represent Togo while realizing the considerable impact of this title on the history of the nation. Through her athletic career, she aspires to create positive change and have a meaningful impact.

Naomi’s supreme dream is to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a goal already in everyone’s mind! Here is for you the interview of Naomi Akakpoyoung Togolese athlete, dietitian nutritionist specializing in high-level sport.

Who is Naomi Akakpo?

N.A : I am 22 years old, soon to be 23, and at present, I devote myself entirely to athletics. Despite the end of my studies, my daily life is entirely punctuated by this demanding discipline to which I dedicate myself body and soul. I am extremely delighted to have been able to represent Togo once again in an international competition. These events offer an exceptional opportunity to highlight our country and make it known throughout the world. It is precisely for this reason that I chose to represent Togo rather than France.

How did you discover your passion?

N.A : My passion for athletics was discovered thanks to my mother, who introduced me to this sport when I was around 11 or 12 years old. I thus explored the high jump event, the combined events, but the combination with school instruction became incompatible with my ambitions and my educational agenda. Therefore, I made the decision to opt for a unique specialization, namely hurdles, to which I pledged my allegiance and which I have adopted with passion since then.

What is your assessment of the Games of La Francophonie?

N.A : The edition of the prestigious Games of La Francophonie took place with a certain brilliance, despite challenging logistical considerations. The organizers, faced with a landscape of infrastructure work still in progress, had to deal with a particularly complex situation, adjusting their actions over time. Nevertheless, the mastery demonstrated by our leaders has made it possible to offer the most comfortable setting possible.

On the crucial day of my competition, my experience was mostly positive. Although affected by fatigue and illness since my arrival in Kinshasa, I still felt in good shape, with a certain confidence in my ability to set an honorable time. A vibrant hope, coupled with an ardent ambition, accompanied me in my plan to get on the podium.

Alas, the reality was less lenient, and I settled for a fifth place. I set my best time of the season, but that was not enough to claim an honorary place on the podium, even though the reference times I had achieved the previous year were within reach.

It is therefore with a certain bitterness that I speak of this ordeal, despite the undeniable effort that I have devoted to it. However, I have no ounce of regret about my participation in this competition. The pride felt in wearing the colors of our nation is indescribably intense. The emotion is all the stronger knowing that we are not racing just for ourselves, but with the fervent support of an entire country behind us.

This thought inspires the desire to go ever further, ever higher. I sincerely wanted to bring back a second medal, but fate decided otherwise. It is therefore with some disappointment that I turn to those who have supported me, whether close people or the entire Togolese population, even more than for myself.

You won your first medal at the Islamic Games in 2022, it was definitely a highlight of your career. What were your emotions?

N.A : Certainly, it was about my very first international award. I had previously been honored with various distinctions nationally, and in particular at the French championships, due to my dual nationality – my mother being French and my father from Togo. However, on an international scale, it was really my first distinction, and the experience was totally incredible. I had in no way anticipated such an event.

The excitement I felt was indescribable, and my heart was overflowing with joy. Subsequently, I realized the magnitude of what this meant for Togo, for those who watched me carefully. I realized the incredible reach of this event, and how it could potentially serve as a catalyst to inspire change, inspire young girls wanting to get into sport, as well as young boys. I envisioned that he could potentially help speed up those moves, and it also made history because it was the first medal for a woman, and the second for Togo after the bronze medal obtained by Benjamin Boukpeti during Beijing Olympics in 2008.

It was an absolutely extraordinary achievement that I was not fully aware of at the time. I took the measure of this reality gradually, and to this day, I am still amazed by this experience.

How are you preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?

N.A : I train intensely, every day, carefully selecting my competitions. My Marseille-based coach and I are working hard so that I am ready to perform well and secure a favorable position in the standings.

Hurdles require a combination of strength, agility and concentration. How do you handle the pressure that comes with practicing this demanding discipline ?

N.A : I try not to be overwhelmed. I am particularly fond of the process of serenely welcoming opportunities and challenges, coming as they come, without premeditated constraint. When barriers present themselves, when obstructing elements attempt to limit my reach, I look far beyond, seeking the distant horizon.

I have no illusions about my own limits; I proudly affirm that these are only chimeras. And, I constantly strive to push back the boundaries that people try to prescribe for me, driven by a voracious desire for improvement, an aspiration to run with increased speed, to explore unknown territories and to go further. It is this state of mind, inflexible and intrepid, that characterizes me.

When an unforeseen obstacle stands in my way, whether it’s a bodily mishap such as an injury or a momentary decrease in my motivation, I do not give in to the ease of surrender.

What are your pre-competition rituals to stay focused?

N.A : I don’t have strict rituals. I have fun and I dance to relax and mentally prepare myself before competitions. Once on the track, I put myself in a bubble of concentration where there is only me and the hurdles, but I remain open to exchanges with the others, before and after the competition.

Difficult times? A person behind who pushes you to always go forward?

N.A : There are moments in life when vicissitudes assail us from all sides. In all sincerity, I am currently going through a particularly difficult phase of my career, undoubtedly the most delicate to date. I have previously overcome many injuries, proof of my capacity for resilience. Nevertheless, this year, my season takes on a unique character. Declines in physical performance, recurring and disruptive, interfered with my training as I would have liked. As a result, my preparation for competition has been less than optimal, and the times I achieve do not reflect my real potential, nor the colossal investment I have made in training throughout the year. This results in immeasurable frustration.

My performances, although achieved with unfailing determination, hardly meet my expectations, and in any case do not correspond to what I aspire to achieve. In addition, this year, the games of La Francophonie have imposed themselves on the horizon. My ambition was undoubtedly to climb the steps of the podium, a goal perfectly within my reach. However, faced with the accumulation of complications that I have encountered this year, I have not been able to defend myself with the vigor that I would have liked.

Thus, I cannot hide the pain that this generates, the feeling of frustration and irritation that overwhelms me. However, as I told you, my gaze is turned towards the future. I don’t let myself be discouraged and I try not to think too much about these setbacks, to avoid thinking about them too much, which could make the situation worse.

In the past, during these dark moments, my mother was always there to infuse me with new energy, to motivate me even more, to immerse me in the race. Now, these moments of doubt are all the more trying because I miss my mother, who died two years ago, more than ever. His comforting presence is no longer there to sustain me. In the past, during periods of injury or low morale, she was my pillar, always pulling me out of distress.

Now that she’s gone, once I fall, the feeling of getting stuck is all the greater. Fortunately, I am surrounded by exceptional people, my father, my brother, my family, my partner, my trainer and my training partners. When my mood is gloomy, they are there, by my side, ready to help me overcome these difficulties.

I must admit that it is not easy to navigate these troubled waters every day. If you find yourself in a similar situation, it is advisable to focus on long-term objectives and not on intermediate targets set during the year.

For my part, my attention is fully focused on the Olympic Games of 2024, as well as those of 2028. I am already starting to think about it because preparing for such events requires anticipation and rigor.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the renovator of the modern Olympic Games, said: “The most important thing at the Olympics is not to win but to participate”. What does this maxim mean to you?

N.A : Pierre de Coubertin’s maxim does not correspond to my philosophy. For me, participating without aiming for victory is inconceivable. I always aim to succeed and win in everything I do, and if that doesn’t work, I learn from my failures to improve.

What are your other passions and hobbies?

N.A : Apart from athletics, my passions and hobbies include reading, drawing, as well as my YouTube channel where I share my daily life, my competitions and my training. Reading is more than just a hobby for me. It is a source of inspiration, knowledge and relaxation. When I dive into a book, I am transported to another universe, and it allows me to escape from the stress and demands of athletics.

Thanks to books, I can also learn new things and enrich myself on various subjects, which makes me more open-minded and allows me to make unexpected connections between different disciplines.

I have an Instagram and TikTok account, but reading is central to my life, giving me pleasure and personal enrichment.

Your final word

N.A : I warmly thank all those who follow me and encourage me. I want to inspire everyone to pursue their goals without setting limits and to persevere despite the difficulties. Determination and the will to succeed allow us to accomplish great things. So never give up and fight for what you love!

