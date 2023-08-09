The Totti era at Roma ends: his son Christian at Frosinone

Everything has therefore been done for the passage of the 17-year-old striker, so far in the squad with Roma under 18. Totti junior will be part of the Frosinone Spring team coached by former Lazio player Angelo Gregucci.

Il son of Francesco Totti, Cristian, arrives at Frosinone. The eldest son of the former Roma captain changed his biography on his Instagram account to “official football player of Frosinone Calcio”. All done therefore for the passage of the 17-year-old striker, so far in pink with Roma under 18. Totti junior will be part of the Primavera side of Frosinone coached by former Lazio player Angelo Gregucci.

The news had been in the air for a few weeks already. In fact last June 16 Francesco and Cristian Totti visited the San Bernardo Institute, located inside the Casamari Abbey, in which the young man born in 2005 will continue his studies. Totti will presumably stay in the boarding school, also inside Casamari, reserved for the boys of the yellow and blue youth teams.

“I have known Francesco well for annie asked me and director Angelozzi to give his son Cristian an opportunity and we are very happy to do so”, commented Frosinone president Maurizio Stirpe on the move. “I haven’t had the opportunity to meet the boy yet but the opportunity will not be missed. I wish him and all our Primavera team the best” concludes Stirpe.