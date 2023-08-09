A photographer from El Tiempo was shot during the Taxi Drivers Strike in Medellín

This is how the taxi driver strike progresses in Medellín

In social networks, Users reported the vehicular chaos during the morning of this Wednesday, August 9 in Medellín and the Aburrá Valley. The protests are taking place over high gasoline prices and the rise of digital platforms in the city.

The Medellín Mobility Secretariat monitors through cameras and is present with groups of Traffic Agents, to regulate traffic in areas where there are traffic congestions by the national strike of taxi drivers.

At this time there are effects on Avenida Las Palmas, which is closed at the height of the first return, West – East direction. It is recommended to take alternate routes in this sense, because the east-west road is enabled. For those who need to travel to Eastern Antioquia, it is recommended to take the Medellín – Bogotá Highway.

In addition, The new road to San Antonio de Prado is closed. In turn, there are intermittent closures on the North Highway, at the height of Punto Cero (National University) and on the Vía al Mar, at the height of the entrance to the township of San Cristóbal. In this case, since traffic through the Western Tunnel is affected, you can take the Antigua al Mar road passing through the San Cristóbal corregimiento.

The Ministry of Mobility has at this time eight transit agents in Zero Pointin Las Palmas there are eight uniformed officers, in Las Vegas there are six and on road 4.1 (Vía al Mar) there are four.

Balance public order taxi drivers strike in Medellín

From 4:00 am and from the Unified Command Post, the District Mayor’s Office coordinates prevention, control and monitoring actions of the citizen mobilization day of the taxi drivers union in Medellín, which, according to the most up-to-date reports, has some 300 vehicles distributed in six points of the city and at the entrances and exits of the Aburrá Valley.

have registered at least two captures, on the North Highwaydue to acts of vandalism in the day that began with several movements of vehicles and intermittent closures on roads with high traffic flow in the city, with the Punto Cero area and the North Highway as the epicenter.

By order of the District Mayor’s Office, in coordination with the National Police, with the presence of the Ombudsman of Medellín and the participating entities of the PMU, the decision has been made to extend this until the necessary time, with the aim of guaranteeing the development of the day without disturbances to public order and coordinating mobility actions to facilitate traffic in the city and the metropolitan area.

Articulated teams have been deployed with personnel from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, from prevention and attention to protesterswith personnel available from the Metropolitan Police, which maintains prevention and reaction teams at all points where concentrations and possible blockades occur.

From the institutionality, the protesters are asked respect for passers-by, citizens and drivers not participating in the mobilization and special vigilance will be taken over any act of vandalism on the day.