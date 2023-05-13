Home » Alerion Clean Power: revenues increase in the first quarter of 2023
Alerion Clean Power: revenues increase in the first quarter of 2023

Alerion Clean Power, a company specialized in the renewable energy sector and listed on Euronext Milan, announced an increase in total revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Revenues reached 73.5 million euros, marking a growth of 6.7% compared to 68 9 million euros in the same period in 2022. This increase is mainly due to the increase in electricity production and the capital gain of approximately 14 million euros obtained from the sale of the investee Andromeda Wind. However, revenues were negatively impacted by lower energy sales prices.

In detail, EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 stood at 62.7 million euros, up compared to the 61.9 million euros recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. This figure underlines the solidity of the company and its ability to generate profits against operating costs.

As regards financial debt, Alerion Clean Power reported a decrease of approximately 9.9 million euros as at 31 March 2023, bringing the total to 375.6 million euros.

