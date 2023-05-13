ADUC – Health – Article

The initiative of some university students who highlighted the exorbitant costs for a house/room for rent in the cities where they attend lessons, has uncovered a pot that everyone already knew: the rental property market.

A market that practically no longer exists, especially in historic centres. Here the owners prefer – and rightly so – to rent individual rooms to tourists or the whole apartment to agencies that treat it like a hotel. With the difference that, while hotels have authorizations and taxes in a certain way, it is not the same for private individuals who rent out. A system that took its name from the best known of these agencies, Airbnb.

For students the solution is “easy”, even if the State, Universities and local administrations continue to deal with the problem: the universities and the cities that host them have no alternative to taking care of student accommodation either directly or through agreements. All the politicians have gone on a rampage these days in giving solidarity to these “attended” students in front of the universities… we’ll see if the words turn into deeds.

The rental market, on the other hand, does not seem to be of much interest at the moment. Also because the majority of families have bought the house and many politicians say they are committed to preventing mortgage payments, which are now rising sharply, from strangling debtors. Not only that, but in the rental market, those looking for are generally single people or families of precarious workers or new Italians (generally migrants), all subjects towards whom the legislators do not pay much attention .. but sometimes a real hostility. Subjects to whom the owners have no interest in renting (economic precariousness is widespread); also because, in a possible eviction procedure, it is almost certain that, in addition to the innumerable years of litigation that it takes to get the properties back, the lost income from the rents (on which the owners have paid taxes anyway) and the judicial costs, they are unsustainable… and it goes without saying that it is better for them to join the “Airbnb circuit”.

The rental market, therefore, was killed by two situations:

– the ease of transforming one’s apartments into, in fact, hotels. Evading taxes and the precautions that real hotels have, as well as entering a mechanism in which it is practically impossible for the tax authorities to control who is in order or not.

– the high costs and long times required to repossess one’s apartments in the event of an eviction.

This has led, for example, to another phenomenon: the houses that the owners prefer to keep vacant, perhaps waiting for a sale, which is never easy.

The legislator interested in a solution… given that many politicians prefer to wallow in this pot by virtue of the electoral fallout, should answer two questions:

– is it right that those who choose the “Airbnb circuits” should practically compete unfairly (including tax illegalities) with hoteliers?

– is it right that, given the situation, it is not urgent to review the entire functioning of justice in this matter?

And while for the first question there are already some landlord and tenant associations who fear the use of private apartments as hotels only if these apartments change their intended use… for justice we are very far at sea. Also because politicians seem more interested in posing problems of high justice (as high as it is impossible given that often it is a question of having to change the Constitution) rather than the justice of our daily life, such as precisely the eviction procedures.

However, renewing our thanks to the students who have reminded us of the contents of this cauldron of the rental property market, what worries us is thatto try to put patches to the situation, come forward intentions to kill the free housing market (some politicians already speak of requisitions from private individuals), while, between unused public assets or blocked by asphyxiating and ridiculous bureaucracies, and unused private assets owned by foreign states (such as, for example, the Vatican), there would only be the difficulty of choose to make a move.

Here the video on Aduc’s YouTube channel

