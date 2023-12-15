Alfa Romeo, the new baby SUV will be called Milano (and not Brennero)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s face it, we’ve all fallen for it, or at least many of us. The new, highly anticipated, Alfa Romeo B-format SUV will not be called Brennero but Milan. And so the first electric car of the biscione wants to pay homage to the birthplace of the legendary Italian brand born 110 years ago. For two years there was in fact an alternation of rumors between the more probable Brennero, the name of an Alpine pass, like Stelvio, and names such as Junior.

To tell the truth, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippeprendito, has always declared that the car would not be called Brennero. Then last week a teaser was revealed on social media, with some geographical coordinates including one pointing towards Brenner which triggered certainties that in reality no one had except the Biscione managers.

New Alfa Romeo Milano

At this point a recap on what the new Alfa Romeo Milano is is in order. It is a compact SUV, which marks the return of the Italian brand to the B segment, which even in the era of electrification remains the most important in Europe. It is produced in Poland in the historic Tychy factory (a plant that belonged to Fiat, then to FCA and now to Stellantis) where the two sisters of Alfa Romeo Milano are assembled: Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. Milano, like the other two models , is based on the Cmp platform in the latest version. This is an architecture which, developed by PSA, is natively predisposed to electric traction. And in fact it gives life to a series of B-segment sedans and SUVs such as the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Opel Corsa and Mokka and indeed Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 which are also thermal, mild hybrid and full electric depending on the versions.

Alfa Romeo Milano dimensions

Share this: Facebook

X

