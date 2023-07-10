Home » Alfonsino: sets up Rushers for new platform development
Alfonsino: sets up Rushers for new platform development

Alfonsino: sets up Rushers for new platform development

Alfonsino, an innovative SME operating in the so-called “Order & Delivery” sector, set up the company Rushers.

The subsidiary will pursue the development, through beta tests, of the open market platform dedicated to the delivery of any goods, which allows supplier companies to interact directly with their consumers, guaranteeing the latter the possibility of having access to professional delivery services, offered by a network of independent couriers.

Carmine Iodice, CEO of Alfonsino, commented: “The establishment of Rushers Srl represents a fundamental step for us, evidence of the great trust that accompanies the development of the new platform. We are strongly convinced of the goodness of the project, not only in terms of the benefits it will bring to Alfonsino, but also for the commercial attraction it will have in the future within the sector, positioning itself to all intents and purposes as the definitive marketplace for last-minute deliveries. mile nationwide.”

