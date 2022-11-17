Home Business The major version update of Huawei Mate50 series is here: close to 1GB, the performance is greatly enhanced – yqqlm
Business

The major version update of Huawei Mate50 series is here: close to 1GB, the performance is greatly enhanced – yqqlm

by admin
The major version update of Huawei Mate50 series is here: close to 1GB, the performance is greatly enhanced – yqqlm

It has been more than two months since the release of the Huawei Mate50 series. At present, word of mouth is very good, including Hongmeng system, hardware performance, and video experience, etc. are all in the first echelon.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Huawei Mate50 series has also pushed a large version update (version 168), and the size of the push package is close to 1GB.

The update log shows that this version optimizes the overall system performance and stability, and optimizes some communication experiences.

Judging from our current experience and the first wave of user feedback, the performance release of the Mate50 series has been significantly further enhanced after the upgrade.

Huawei Mate50 series major version update is here: close to 1GB performance greatly enhanced

After a simple experience, the current frame rate of the game is more stable than before, and the speed of opening the application is speeded up by the naked eye.

The sliding experience and fluency of third-party applications in the system have also been improved, especially when watching short videos such as Douyin, sliding up and down is very handy.

If you have a Huawei Mate50 series model, it is strongly recommended to upgrade and experience the new version.At present, Mate50, Mate50, Mate50 Pro, etc. have been pushed, and you can check it in the system upgrade.

Huawei Mate50 series major version update is here: close to 1GB performance greatly enhanced

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

See also  Energy, France breaks the delay: 9.7 billion to nationalize EDF nuclear power

You may also like

Car registrations: in October +14% in Europe with...

Tesla: here are the new rates for charging...

From 3 December, the Artisan at the Fair...

Anti-Opec alliance for renewables, that’s what a cartel...

Hongguang MINI EV with ultra-high configuration!Wuling Clear Sky...

Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus on the Porsche...

The 16Pin power cord is frequently burned: RTX...

Exports, Made in Italy record in September: for...

Fashion, Confindustria launches an appeal to the government

The female car owner installed a recorder on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy