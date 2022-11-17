It has been more than two months since the release of the Huawei Mate50 series. At present, word of mouth is very good, including Hongmeng system, hardware performance, and video experience, etc. are all in the first echelon.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Huawei Mate50 series has also pushed a large version update (version 168), and the size of the push package is close to 1GB.

The update log shows that this version optimizes the overall system performance and stability, and optimizes some communication experiences.

Judging from our current experience and the first wave of user feedback, the performance release of the Mate50 series has been significantly further enhanced after the upgrade.

After a simple experience, the current frame rate of the game is more stable than before, and the speed of opening the application is speeded up by the naked eye.

The sliding experience and fluency of third-party applications in the system have also been improved, especially when watching short videos such as Douyin, sliding up and down is very handy.

If you have a Huawei Mate50 series model, it is strongly recommended to upgrade and experience the new version.At present, Mate50, Mate50, Mate50 Pro, etc. have been pushed, and you can check it in the system upgrade.