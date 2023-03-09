Participants in the 27th Energy Day, organized in recent days in Algiers, underlined the need for Algeria to implement a “vigorous” energy transition strategy, based on the green hydrogen revolution, in order to preserve reserves of natural gas for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion of this meeting promoted by the National Polytechnic School of Algiers (Enp), on the theme: “Climate change, sobriety and green hydrogen”, heads of institutions, academics and specialists recommended the implementation of a strategy based on energy sobriety and the diversity of energy sources, and bet on the green hydrogen revolution which should be operational by 2030. This energy transition should also be based on supporting society through the rationalization of energy consumption and participation in the renewable energy plan through the development of self-consumption, underlined the participants of this Day, inviting the State to direct subsidies only to low-income families.

In this context, the ENP expert and lecturer, Chems Eddine Chitour, highlighted the need to start the transition to green hydrogen without delay, specifying that “the oil reserves estimated at 12 billion barrels will only be sufficient for a of 15 years at the current rate of exploitation, while those of gas are estimated at 2,500 billion cubic meters for a period of exploitation of 20 years”. According to Professor Chitour, Algeria will have to develop its strategy with leading countries in these fields, in particular Italy and Germany.

While invoking a rational use of natural resources and their conservation for the benefit of future generations, Chitour has also proposed the planting of 1 billion trees in 10 years (100 million/year), which will, according to him, allow savings of 4% of the overall energy balance by 2035, or 4 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Toe).

Along the same lines, Abdelhamid M’raoui, Director of the Hydrogen Division of the Center for the Development of Renewable Energies (Cder) spoke about the benefits of the development of hydrogen, in particular for the propulsion of electric vehicles, means of transport (passengers and goods) and for industrial activities.

For his part, Mourad Chikhi, Director of Self-consumption and Renewable Energy Development at the Ministry of the Environment and Renewable Energy, underlined self-consumption as an “energy performance lever” that can “encourage a radical transformation of the energy through the emergence of economic circuits of production and consumption”.

During the proceedings of the 27th Energy Day, presentations by experts and presentations by students on topics in the field of renewable energies and energy transition, the development of green hydrogen and energy efficiency as well as climate change were presented. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

