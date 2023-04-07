Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant, is looking for partners to trial its AI chatbot Tongyi Qianwen, according to STAR Market Daily. The aim is to compete with the popular ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, which has been a huge success since its release last November.

Interested companies can register to test Alibaba’s AI application, as reported by STAR Market, without providing further details. Alibaba’s cloud computing division posted a teaser on its social pages, introducing Tongyi Qianwen and inviting user feedback. However, the chatbot’s official website only offers the option to enter phone numbers and emails to request an invitation, without further information on specific usage of the application.

The official launch of Tongyi Qianwen is scheduled for Tuesday, during an event organized by Alibaba Cloud, with the group CEO, Daniel Zhang, that should intervene. Meanwhile, other tech giants like Baidu and Huawei Technologies are stepping into the AI ​​chatbot challenge.