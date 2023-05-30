Holidays: These countries are significantly cheaper than holidays in Germany

Just because you don’t have to travel far for a holiday in Germany doesn’t mean that you’ll save money – on the contrary. Michael Sugrue via Getty Images

The Federal Statistical Office has in one Study compared the price level for hotels and restaurants in selected European travel destinations this year. According to the results, holidays in countries in southern and eastern Europe are usually cheaper than in Germany. On the other hand, holidays are becoming more expensive in some neighboring countries and in northern Europe.

It is warmer again in Germany and the meteorological beginning of summer stands in front of the door. Millions of Germans are planning theirs again this year Vacation in the sunny season. Increased cost of living due to Inflation and energy crisis limit the wallet for the summer vacation. In order to get the most out of the holiday budget, it is worth comparing countries. who in Europa cheap travel should direct his attention to the holiday countries in the east and south.

These holiday regions are significantly cheaper than Germany

One of the most popular holiday destinations for German tourists Italy. Culinary diversity, narrow streets and large beaches attract many holidaymakers to the Mediterranean state in the summer months. And in fact, the Italian price level is around five percent below the German level – even if Italy is one of the most expensive among the southern and eastern European countries.

According to the study, the data for which was collected in March 2023, German vacationers get away significantly cheaper in Croatia and Cyprus. The price level for the hotel and catering industry is 17 percent below German conditions. And also the popular Spain remains cheaper as a travel destination than the home vacation. The price level here is 18 percent below the German level, as determined by the Federal Statistical Office.

It is even cheaper in neighboring Spain Portugal. The prices for hotels and restaurants are therefore 28 percent below the German price level this year. With its capital Budapest and the famous Lake Balaton, Hungary also attracts many holidaymakers every year and remains comparatively cheap. The price level is therefore 32 percent below German prices.

Germany is in the upper middle field in terms of price level. Federal Office of Statistics

According to the study, German holidaymakers pay even less in Montenegro and Romania. In both countries, hotels and restaurants are 46 percent cheaper than in Germany. In Bulgaria, too, the price level remains 52 percent lower than in Germany. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the lowest vacation costs are in the Türkiye and Albania. Anyone who spends their summer here benefits from a price level that is 56 percent and thus more than half lower than in Germany.

Holidays in these holiday regions are more expensive than in Germany

But it is also more expensive than in the Federal Republic. So the price level in neighboring countries is like France (plus eight percent), Belgium (plus 14 percent) and Austria (plus 15 percent) above German prices. According to the study, vacations will be the most expensive this year in Switzerland. The price level in the landlocked country is 61 percent higher than in Germany. follow behind Island (up 53 percent) Denmark (up 44 percent) and Norway (up 41 percent).

Germans can also save a lot of money when choosing their travel destination. Nevertheless, the current trend does not seem to be going towards cheap holidays. On the contrary: “Inflation and the energy crisis did not lead to a cheap boom,” said Sven Schikarsky, product manager of Dertour and the sister brands ITS and Meiers Weltreisen. Also according to the industry leader Tui people spend more on their vacation. According to the analysis company Travel Data + Analytics, both the 2022/23 winter season and the 2023 summer season in March were only four percent below the pre-Corona level in terms of sales.

With material from the dpa