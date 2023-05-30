Do berries help against mental degradation? What Dementia Studies Have Found – Health

The fact that fruit and vegetables are somehow healthy is part of general education from kindergarten age at the latest. But there is possibly much more to the colorful combination of a fruit salad than that, namely a recipe against mental degradation. At least that’s what a new study from Columbia University in New York suggests. According to this work, a group of plant compounds, such as those found primarily in cocoa and black and green tea, but also in berries, grapes, apples and various vegetables that provide color, may protect against mental decline in old age.