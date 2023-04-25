All crazy for infusions, the market is growing and is already worth 200 million

The infusion market in Italy

In Italy, the public’s interest and appreciation for infusions is growing. Although traditionally less widespread than consumer habits especially in northern European countries, the infusion drinks they are attracting increasing attention due to their healthy effects and the consolidation of their presence in quality horeca. It is estimated that the market in our country has exceeded 200 million euros, with a growth of +20% over the pre-Covid period (Source AstraRicerche).

The formulation of herbal teas for health purposes remains a record in Italy, thanks to the professional channel of herbalists (over 4 thousand) and the new generation of graduate herbalist technicians, to whom the law reserves the activity of extemporaneous mixing of medicinal plants for health purposes . The Round Table scheduled for infusion drinks is also dedicated to Macfrut Friday 5 May, from 11.15 in the context of Spices&Herbs Global Expo, the Exhibition of Spices, medicinal and aromatic herbs.

“The charm of the infusion. Consumption habits, qualitative factors, traceability of the supply chain: the levers for the development of the market of the most characteristic medicinal product”, this is the title of the meeting which at Macfrut brings together producers and the main players on the Italian market, in search of common strategies to best respond to consumer expectations. (Ticker)