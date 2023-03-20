Listen to the audio version of the article

An unforgettable history in rallies. After Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 unveiled in 2022, the limited series A110 San Remo 73 pays homage to the glorious past in rallying. With this new edition, Alpine celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of a historic moment of the brand in motorsport: the victory at the Sanremo Rally, but also the Constructors’ title achieved in the World Rally Championship. If the reference to the past is clear and the homage unequivocal, this numbered series of 200 specimens is above all modern and distinctive but also evocative.

Alpine A110 San Remo 73: the reinterpretation of a legend

Inspired by the legendary Alpine A110, which won the Sanremo Rally in 1973, this new limited series stands out for its modern and singular design combined with agility and performance, thanks to its chassis and 300 HP engine. Alpine A110 San Remo 73 features high attention to detail both inside and out. With the brand new bodywork in the original Caddy Blue colour, black roof pillars and red carbon roof, the limited series A110 San Remo 73 reinterprets the legendary livery of the historic 1973 berlinetta. The “San Remo 73” thematic signature on the bonnet, doors and rear bumper is completed by black and white elements on the doors. Added to this are 18-inch Grand Prix Brilliant White wheels, anthracite-coloured Brembo calipers, black headlamp masks as well as fender logos and high-gloss Black Alpine monograms. embroidered “World Champion 73″ and feature a microfiber lining highlighted by gray stitching and are already prepared for six-point racing belts (like those fitted to the A110 R). The sporty atmosphere is completed by aluminum pedals and passenger footrests and Alpine floor mats. The door panels feature two black and white thematic stripes.

A110 San Remo 73: only 200 commemorative examples

The Alpine A110 San Remo 73 is a limited edition of 200 units worldwide and is distinguished by the “Serie LIMITA A110 San Remo 73” plate numbered from 1 to 200. This special edition also features a wealth of equipment, such as the braking system high performance, active sports exhaust, electrically foldable exterior mirrors and interior rear view mirror with auto-dimming function, rear and front parking assistance, Parking Camera, Audio Focal system and Alpine Telemetrics. In Italy it can already be ordered at a price of 90 thousand euros.

Sanremo 1973: the consecration in rallies

A110 San Remo 73 celebrates the legendary model that consecrated Alpine for the first time in the World Rally Championship. In 1973, the Alpines dominated the World Rally Championship with four victories after nine races. The berlinettas are among the favorites of the tenth race on the calendar, the Sanremo Rally, which has some roads in common with the Montecarlo course, making it a mixed terrain, favorable to berlinettas, not to mention the advantageous weight/power ratio. On the roads Italians, the Alpine with the number 1 on the sides ends the first stage with more than 5 minutes of advantage, thanks to a more risky but successful tire strategy. With a delay of over 9 minutes compared to the leader, at the start of the second stage, the Alpine number 5 sets the best times and catches up, one special stage after another, finishing third in the general standings behind the Fiat 124 and all ‘Alpine no. 1, which concludes the Sanremo Rally with over 6 minutes of advantage over the other competitors. This tenth round is the one that definitively sealed the victory of the Constructors’ world title for Alpine. The iconic blue, white and red livery, with black and white stripes, is that of the world title. This graphic, which has become legendary, is reinterpreted by Alpine in 2023, paying tribute to the fiftieth anniversary of its victory in the Rally Championship.